Cathleen Teresa (Cronk) Dorcas of Emporia, Kansas, died at home Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was 58 years old.
Cathy was born on March 11, 1965 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of R. Thomas and Dorothy (Cottrell) Cronk. She married Scott Dorcas on March 13, 1993, in Wichita, Kansas. He survives of the home.
Surviving family members include son Tommy Dorcas (Ally Urban) of Wichita, KS; daughter Megan (Andrew) Flanigan of Kansas City, MO; brother Christopher (Robin) Cronk of Kansas City, MO; and mother Dorothy Cronk of Gardner, KS.
Cathy was a graduate of Emporia State University, having received both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree. She was a teacher for 30 years at William Allen White Elementary School.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father, stepmother Dallas Cronk, and sister Colleen Cronk.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions to the American Association for Cancer Research can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801.
