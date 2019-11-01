MCPHERSON — Elijah Williams pulled his jersey over his face to shield his disappointment. Wilber Landaverde slouched to his knees. One-by-one, the members of the Emporia High boys soccer team visibly released the emotion of watching their season come to a close on Thursday night. An ineffective first half was too much to overcome as the Spartans fell, 2-1, to host McPherson in the West No. 4 Regional Championship Game.
“They were just a good team,” EHS Head Coach Victor Ibarra said of McPherson. “Once we started playing our style, possessing the ball and not allowing them to overwhelm us with their physicality, we were able to take (charge) and they started chasing. That’s what we were trying to do from the beginning, unfortunately, we just kind of fell into this kickball, back-and-forth, where they’re just a much better team. They’re very physical, very big and we weren’t able to collect our thoughts until the halftime. You could tell immediately in the second half, we just kind of took over and we overwhelmed them, unfortunately, they’d put two goals in the back of the net and those two goals were enough.
“They didn’t create much offense after that, but they didn’t have to.”
The first half seemed to be mostly an adjustment period for EHS as McPherson attacked from the opening kick, throwing its weight around and making sure there were multiple defenders on E-High’s playmaking forwards, Williams and Landaverde, at all times. EHS as a whole had just four shots in the opening half, two of which were on target, though one was from roughly 30 yards out.
Contrasting that, McPherson had 12, five of which were on target. Two got by Spartan keeper Juan Lemus. A potential third was blown dead on an offsides call.
“We were trying to get them to ... come out to our 30 and 40 (yard line) to create space up top for Wilber and Elijah,” Ibarra said. “For the most part, that actually worked in the second half. A couple chances that we were able to get Wilber open in the side, we were able to connect (in the middle). Unfortunately we weren’t able to execute and finish the job because we had two or three other chances where we could’ve put them away. That was the difference. They put away theirs and we didn’t.”
The Spartans faced a 2-0 deficit as they met during the intermission, but looked like a different team after the break, getting the first four shots of the second half.
One, on a perfectly timed and positioned cross from Landaverde on the right sideline to Williams charging down the middle of the field, resulted in the Spartans’ first goal, with 35 minutes remaining, to cut the deficit in half.
Williams had a pair of shots blocked in the second half, while Landaverde narrowly missed tying the game with 11:25 to play, spinning 180 degrees and firing away towards the right corner of the goal in the same motion.
The Spartans spent much more time with the ball in the second half, but couldn’t sneak a final shot in.
EHS finished its season with a 13-5 record.
“It’s just a shame to watch the seniors go out this way, without any (hardware),” Ibarra said. “I’m proud of my guys.”
