Judy Gosser, 86, Emporia, Kansas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.
Judy Waite was born in Lebo, Kansas on September 3, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Eva (O’Neil) Waite. She married James Junior Gosser in Yates Center, Kansas on June 21, 1956. He went to be with the Lord April 18, 1993. Judy is survived by her son, Gerald Gosser, Madison, Kansas; daughter, Vicki (Keith) Stiner, New Strawn, Kansas; grandchildren, Brandon, Brad and Joni Stiner, and Britany Cooper; great-grandchildren, Corben, Nevien, Katelyn, and Emmie Stiner, and Colton, Cale, and Titus Cooper. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Constance Jo Gosser; sister, Geri Allan, and brother, Harold “Bubby” Waite.
She was a graduate of Emporia High School, and was employed for over 30 years at Dryer’s Shoe Store on Commercial Street in Emporia.
A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held at the Patio Garden, Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established and will be designated later for the benefit of the staff of Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.