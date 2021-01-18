The Lebo Wolves overcame a sloppy early defensive performance to blow out the Madison Bulldogs 56-33 at home Friday night.
Coming into the game, the Wolves were giving up an average of just 26 points to their opponents. However, on Friday, the opening quarter was a flurry of offensive activity for both teams. Madison hit its first three 3-point attempts of the game, which pushed the Bulldogs ahead 13-7 early
Lebo trailed for nearly the entire first period, but fought back and took its first lead at 19-18 when Abby Peek hit a shot just before the horn.
“We were a little slow rotating on some of those [shots],” Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner of his team’s defense in the first quarter. “But they were some tough shots. And that’s the shot we wanted them to take because they were doing a good job of isolating Yolaine (Luthi) in the post. They were trying to get her on the back side.”
Gardner offered praise to senior Sydney Tollefson, who came in off the bench to put up seven first quarter points for the Wolves.
“Tollefson did good job of coming in and giving us a lift off the bench, much needed,” he said. “That’s not the first time she’s done that. That’s why she comes off the bench. She can do it, she does those good things, so I was happy with it.”
The Wolves dialed in defensively in the second quarter, holding the Bulldogs to just six points to take a 30-25 lead at intermission.
Lebo’s defense held Madison in check in the third quarter, but the offense struggled to make the Bulldogs pay. It took the Wolves nearly six minutes to score after halftime, and by that point Madison had pulled to within three at 30-27.
“They came out and got on us, they really took it to us,” Gardner said of Madison’s defense. “Credit to them. We had opportunities to extend our lead several times. We missed some really easy bunnies. I think Brooklyn (Jones) struggled a lot of times finishing there and she was getting pretty frustrated, but I thought her teammates did a good job of stepping up and doing some really good things.”
Jones finally put Lebo on the board in the second half with a couple of free throws, and the Wolves poured it on, scoring 11 straight in the final two-plus minutes of the third quarter to go up 41-27.
Gardner said that his team’s hot-and-cold performance has been a fairly common occurrence this season.
“That’s how we flow,” he said. “That’s just our team. That’s just how we are.”
In the final period, the Wolves blew the game wide open, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6 to put the game well out of reach.
Lebo gave us just eight points in the second half, and Gardner said that that is his expectation, even though he knows it is a high standard.
“That’s where we’re at,” he said “I mean, that’s a pretty lofty goal to have, but that’s where we’re at. That’s where we want to be.
The Wolves struggled to shoot the ball throughout the game, going just 37% (19 of 51) from the field and 24% (5 of 21) from 3-point distance.
However, their robust defense forced 29 Bulldog turnovers, which allowed Lebo 16 more shot opportunities than Madison had. Additionally, the Wolves cleaned up at the free throw line, shooting 72% (13 of 18) as opposed to the Bulldogs’ 31% (5 of 16) effort.
The Wolves were led in scoring by Brooklyn Jones with 16, Sydney Tollefson with 13, Abby Peek with 11 and Audrey Peek with 10.
Madison was led by Yolaine Luthi with 12, Reese Farrow with 10 and Sarah Miser with 7.
The Wolves improved to 7-1 on the season while the Bulldogs fell to 4-4.
MADISON — 18; 7; 2; 6; — 33
LEBO — 19; 11; 11; 15; — 56
Madison — Luthi (12, 6-11), Farrow (10, 3-8), Miser (7, 2-8), Rockhill (4, 1-1) White (0, 0-4), Engle (0, 0-1), Branstetter (0, 0-1), Gaines (0, 0-1).
Lebo — Jones (16, 6-14), Tollefson (13, 4-5), Au. Peek (11, 4-7), Ab. Peek (10, 3-5), Moore (6, 2-8) Shrader (0, 0-3), Ferguson (0, 0-1), Crouch (0, 0-1), Ott (0, 0-1).
