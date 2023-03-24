TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on proposed Rule 160, which would establish guidelines for district courts to provide public access to a live proceeding by electronic means, whether by livestream, closed-circuit feed, or recording.
Public comment on the proposed rule may be made by email to publiccomments@kscourts.org until noon Saturday, April 8. The subject line must read “Rule 160.”
If adopted, the proposed rule establishes guidelines for public proceedings that cover:
- broadcasting the proceeding live, whether over the internet or by closed-circuit feed;
- recording the proceeding;
- when to initiate and terminate a broadcast or recording; and
- responding to motions to limit broadcasting or recording.
The proposed rule also specifies that attorneys are responsible for maintaining privileged communication by silencing microphones and being aware of camera angles that could disclose written or oral communication between the attorney and their client.
This rule does not apply to a district court electronically recording a proceeding under Rule 360 as part of the court record.
