While the recent round of USDA food truck giveaways at Abundant Harvest has been quite the community success so far, Director Lee Alderman is encouraging patience and understanding among patrons over the next few weeks as deliveries experience delays.
“It’s definitely been very popular so far,” Alderman said. “Our traffic backs up about one or two miles at some points during the afternoons. We’ve had traffic back up clear to Bungee down over by the train tracks at times.”
Collaborating with entities such as Foursquare Disaster Relief, 180 Disaster Relief and Emporia’s own Victory Fellowship Foursquare Church, Abundant Harvest — located at 1028 Whittier St. — distributed more than $70,000 of fresh produce and dairy products to all comers during its first two food giveaways, which took place Monday and Wednesday. While originally slated to follow a much more regular schedule as part of the Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, Alderman said deliveries — currently being shipped from a warehouse in Tulsa — have become more sporadic thanks to pressing nutritional needs across the country, especially among lower-income families.
“The giveaways are typically going to be 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but we’ve run into a situation where we’re seeing a mass shortage of refrigerated food delivery trucks in the United States right now,” Alderman said. “Part of this is funded by the COVID relief plans that President Trump signed, which I think came out to about $3 billion. So, we’re still supposed to get about one to three semi deliveries per week through the end of June.”
Moving forward, Alderman recommends anybody interested in attending a giveaway keep track of the latest, most up-to-date delivery times by following posts on his organization’s Facebook page, @ahfkemporiaks, or the Victory Fellowship Foursquare Church page, @VictoryFellowshipEmporia. The Gazette Facebook page will also post updates as they are received. Any further questions, comments or concerns can be directed to Alderman at 620-794-2977. Deliveries are considered to be on a first-come, first-served basis, with visitors allowed to take as much food as required.
“It can really get backed up, so we want to do our best in getting the word out as quickly as we can,” Alderman said. “Our goal is to get food to everyone that needs it, we just might need a little bit more patience to do that than we expected at first.”
