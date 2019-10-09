Bonita P. “Bonnie” Black, 92, Topeka, and formerly of Emporia, passed away Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor, Topeka.
Bonita Pauline Boldenow was born in Hoisington, Kansas on June 20, 1927, the daughter of William J. and Helen C. (Lettau) Boldenow. She married George E. Black in Hoisington on November 24, 1949 in Hoisington. George passed away in Emporia on January 7, 1995.
Surviving family members include daughters, Sheila A. Knoll (Gary) and Debra K. Adams, both in Topeka; son, Craig E. Black (Joni), Emporia; brother, Willard K. “Bill” Boldenow (Marilyn), Hutchinson; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchilden, and one great-great-granddaughter. Her son, Scott, died March 29, 2018.
She worked with her husband, George for 10 years in his insurance office, and retired with him.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Topeka and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Altar Society of the church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia. The Mass will be celebrated by Father Matthew Schiffelbein, Christ The King Catholic Church, Topeka. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia.
The Rosary will be recited at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30 P.M.
A memorial has been established with Hetlinger Developmental Center, contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.