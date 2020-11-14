Shirley I. Pollard Nov 14, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley I. Pollard of Emporia died November 12, 2020 at her home. She was 79. Services will be announced at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley I. Pollard Funeral Emporia Arrangement Charter Date × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Veterans Day Special Section Special Section Celebrating Veterans READ NOW Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Cancer Awareness Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW Fall Home Improvement 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLyon County COVID-19 Cases Increasing RapidlyLyon County jumps to 404 active COVID cases with 137 new positives reported ThursdayBOE votes to shift to remote-only education for grade 3-12 studentsGoodbye GBO, Hello DDO: Dynamic Discs announces name change for world's largest disc golf tournamentHively urges caution as active cases continue rise in Lyon County; 26 more COVID-positives added TuesdayRichard Lee TidwellCase urges USD 253 families to follow mitigation strategies amid rising COVID positivesHively: COVID-positive employees not working while illRocky Ford Bridge to be listed on State Register of Historic PlacesMissouri woman hospitalized after early morning wreck in north Lyon County Images Videos CommentedThe People Speak: In Trump we trust (99)ELECTION 2020: Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US (83)Our Petulant President (74)The People Speak (59)Vote from the heart and consider the big picture (52)ELECTION 2020: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House (48)Mask mandate extension is a good move for city (37)Moving On Together (35)Lyon County jumps to 404 active COVID cases with 137 new positives reported Thursday (18)Outside views of American Democracy (17) WAJK
