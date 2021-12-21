Folks on the right wing are constantly bringing up the concept of “religious freedom” to justify their anti-democratic agenda, when what they are actually espousing is the freedom for them to impose their religious ideas on others. That is not freedom; it is theocracy, a form of government that the founding fathers purposely sought to avoid for good reason.
True religious freedom allows freedom to choose one’s own spiritual path without self-righteous bigots trying to impose their will and their practices on people who may not share them. This is explicitly enshrined in our First Amendment. And it also permits atheism as an acceptable alternative.
The only thing that is unacceptable is when religion is used as a bludgeon to harrass or to harm “outsiders,” and yet this is precisely what those “religious freedom” crusaders are doing. (e.g. the Westboro Baptist “Church”)
Our society has been enhanced by allowing the inclusion of myriad ideas, faiths and ethnicities. Our scientific and educational systems have led the world for many years because of our willingness to listen to other perspectives. We are now losing ground on the international front precisely because closed minds are trying to restrict access to science (e.g. vaccine resistance) and education (e.g. banning books) while supporting idiotic conspiracy theories.
The major tenets of most religions — love, care for others, tolerance, brotherhood, equality — are so often ignored by “adherents” of those religions that religion itself gets a bad name. The days of religious wars are not yet behind us.
Note that the “one true faith” in which one believes depends mostly on the faith of one’s (fallible) parents. With some 5,000 faiths in this world, it is the height of hubris to assume that yours is the “best.” A little more humility and tolerance of others would do us all a world of good.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
