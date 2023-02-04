EDITOR’S NOTE: EACH week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Community members who came out Wednesday for a public forum regarding the relocation and redesign of the city’s skateboard park. I have always believed that it’s important to have an active and engaged community, and having people involved in planning and asking questions shows the city that people care. I look forward to seeing how the skatepark continues to develop.
The Emporia Public Library for hosting a fun kick-off event for Family Literacy Month on Tuesday. Reading is, unsurprisingly, one of my favorite things to do and it’s important to get young people engaged early in their lives.
The five area nonprofits that received more than $25,000 in grants from the Emporia Community Foundation this week. The organizations are COF Training Services, CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, Camp Wood YMCA, Main Street Mommas and Street Cats Club. All of you make the greater Emporia area a fantastic place to live. Thank you for all you do!
Everyone who has used the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. We can all help prevent suicide.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.