Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.