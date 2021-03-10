Elmer G. Crouch, 92, Hartford, died of natural causes on March 4, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Elmer was born on January 3, 1929, near Old Strawn in rural Coffey County, to Marion and Alta Watts Crouch.
Elmer married Doris Arlene Summa Hardacre on November 7, 1953. She died on April 7, 2015.
Elmer worked for over 30 years as an engineer at Panhandle Eastern. He was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church and was a part of the Hartford community for over 70 years. He was involved in every community project that came along and was always the first to volunteer and the last to leave. He was also the city treasurer of Hartford for over 25 years.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his daughter, Carla Ann Bonjour.
Elmer is survived by his son, Ricky Hardacre and his wife Dawna, Emporia; four grandchildren, Tyson Hardacre of Ovido, Florida, Amanda Curry of Scottsdale, Arizona, Mike Bonjour of Freeport, Florida, and T.J. Bonjour of San Antonio, Texas; nine great grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Crouch of Carbondale and Lawrence Crouch of LeRoy; other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Hartford United Methodist Church, Hartford, Kansas. There will be a come and go visitation on Friday evening, 6:30-8:00 pm at the Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to the Sunset Manor Nursing Home or the Hartford United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
