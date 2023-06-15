Marvin Richard Klein, of Leawood, Kansas, formerly of Emporia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 12, 2023 at home in Leawood, Kansas. He was 96.
A son of Leo and Elenora (Dabbelt) Klein, he was born in Clark County, KS on September 6, 1926. Marvin attended grade school in Fowler, KS and high school at the Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, Colorado. He finished high school in 3 1/2 years and took college courses his last semester. After graduation he returned to Fowler to farm. He married Norma Murlene Walker on October 28, 1952 in Fowler. (She survives) To them were born sons, Rick and Kerry, and daughters, Kathy and Brenda.
In the spring of 1958, Marvin enrolled in accounting correspondence courses and moved to Ottawa, KS that October to accept a job offer with a CPA firm there. He passed the CPA examinations in May of 1963 and acquired his certificate that November. The firm purchased a practice in Emporia in 1964 and Marvin was offered the position of office manager, moving there in March of 1965. In 1968, he became a part-owner and the Emporia managing partner of the firm, then called “Holden, Schulte and Klein, CPA’s “.
Marvin was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and also the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, in which he served as a Director, Secretary-Treasurer and President, also serving as President of the KSCPA Education Foundation. He was a highly admired and respected member of the Emporia business community for decades. He was a member of the Emporia Lion’s Club for 38 years and a member of the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, where he served as treasurer for 8 years. Marvin was also a member of the Emporia Presbyterian Manor advisory committee, served on other non-profit boards for Camp Alexander, the Emporia area Habitat for Humanity, Hetlinger Developmental Services, The Lyon Co. Restricted Emergency Fund, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Emporia Christian Counseling Service, St. Mary’s Hospital, Sacred Heart School, and on the Elder boards of The First Assembly of God Church and Victory Fellowship Church.
In 1970, Marvin was elected to the Board of Trustees of the ESU Endowment Foundation, also serving on the Executive and Finance Committees. In 1985, he was the Emporia Drive Chairperson of a major endowment drive that raised over $7,000,000.00.
In 1981, after 23 years in public accounting, Marvin retired from the accounting firm “Schulte, Klein, Gaeddert and Agler”, and took a position at Lyon Co. State Bank as Vice-President and Financial Advisor, and then Emporia State Bank as Vice-President and Trust Officer in 1985. He retired from the bank in 1991 and opened his own practice, fully retiring from accounting in the Spring of 2007. Marvin and Norma moved from Emporia to Lee’s Summit, MO in 2004, to Armour Oaks, a senior living community in Kansas City, MO in 2014, and then to Colonial Oaks, also a senior living community in Leawood, KS in 2021.
Marvin and Norma loved to camp and owned several camper trailers over the years, taking them on many family vacations and often to Melvern Lake, where they also directed the Sunday church services from 2002-2003. Marvin was dearly loved by many and was known for always giving to others, helping in any way he could, whether it be financially, always being one of the first ones to show up for any volunteer work project, or just lending a listening ear to any who asked. He had an impeccable reputation, being widely regarded as a man of the highest integrity. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jackie Klein; twin infant brothers, Robert and Norbert Klein; brothers, Lloyd (Alma) Klein and Urban (Betty) Klein; sisters, Marcella (John) Finkeldei, Lucille (Calvin) Unzicker and Marilyn (Bill) Dewell. Survivors include wife, Norma; sons, Rick (Teresa) Klein of Tulsa, OK and Kerry (Ginger) Klein of Emporia, KS; daughters, Kathy (Dan) Galindau of Leawood, KS and Brenda (Robert) Owens of Overland Park, KS; 4 grandchildren, Paul Klein of Los Angeles, CA, Abby (Dan) Smyers of Nashville, TN, Sarah Klein of Los Angeles, CA and Sam Owens of Overland Park, KS; 3 step-grandchildren, Chelsie (Clinton) Sowder of Burlington, KS, Courtnie (Seth) Wessel of Cottonwood Falls, KS, and Trevor (Megan) Kraft of Gridley, KS; 5 step-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral Services will be at Victory Fellowship Foursquare Church, 693 Road 190, Emporia, on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Mike Stubbs, of the church. Burial will follow in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday during the hour before the service.
A memorial has been established for the church with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.