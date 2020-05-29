During these uncertain times, we want to make sure that those who are experiencing food insecurity are still getting the help they need. Food insecurity was already a significant challenge facing our local communities.
As of 2017, 13.5 percent of Lyon County residents were considered food insecure and 19.1 percent of children were food insecure. Of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic those needs have been further heightened, as people have experienced health issues, had work hours reduced, or even lost their jobs.
This has also meant increased demand on our food pantries and other food assistance programs. When our food pantries became low on food and other essentials, our community rallied together. The Emporia Strong website (www.emporiastrong.com) was created as a place people could find information on businesses and pantries that are offering food. This site also created a way for those who want to donate to learn more about current needs.
As we move into recovery stages, let us not forget to lend a helping hand to those who need it. Food insecurity will continue to be a key challenge facing our communities, and our collective action on this issue should be considered critical to our county’s road to recovery.
Join us in taking action to help end hunger in our community. Contact the Lyon County Food & Farm Council at lycofoodandfarm@gmail.com to share your ideas or to learn more about how you can get involved.
Emporia At the Table (EAT) Initiative
Lyon County Food & Farm Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.