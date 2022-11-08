Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County.
A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters.
“It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said. “We didn’t have any trouble with equipment, voters. Everything went exactly like it was supposed to.”
Vopat said Lyon County had a good turnout - finishing the night with a 47.49% voter turnout.
“I really thought maybe it would push a little bit higher than 47%,” she added. “I was thinking probably close to 60%, but I always probably estimate it higher than what it is because I would like to see the numbers higher, but overall it was a good turnout. Very smooth, clean election.”
Vopat also thanked her election workers and staff, who she said are a blessing.
“This whole county is so blessed to have the people here to volunteer to work the elections,” she said. “They do an amazing job, they’re seasoned, they know their stuff, they are dedicated and determined. I don’t know how I can thank them enough.”
Republican candidate Ken Duft was the unofficial winner in the race for county commissioner. Duft said winning the race was a great feeling.
“I’m very relieved and I really want to thank all the people who supported me and voted for me, even if it was just encouraging words,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough.”
Duft said his focus is to be open to new ideas, while also centering on the budget and collaboration with the City of Emporia.
“The commissioners do a good job,” Duft said. “I think we can take what they have done and work more on the city and the county working together.
“The main thing is keeping taxes as low as possible,” he continued. “I’m a taxpayer just like everyone else. I don’t want to pay more taxes than anybody else. Everybody is tight on money and we want to keep everything funded and going.”
Incumbent Mark Schreiber will also retain his seat as the representative for the Kansas House District 60, according to the unofficial results.
Schreiber’s focus will also be on the budget.
“For the 60th district and for the state overall [the focus] is our budget,” he said. “We have a strong ending balance that came in July 1, but we are also facing a recession probably next year and we just need to be careful that we don’t overextend ourselves and then get into more problems if the recession is deeper than what people think.
“I think we are still going to be able to do some good things and we will just have to set some priorities and fund them appropriately as best we can,” he added.
Schreiber said being reelected was humbling.
“I’m just grateful that our campaign worked well and was successful,” he said. “I thought overall it was a good campaign. Mic McGuire ran a good campaign, too. It worked out all around and I’m just glad to be reelected.”
You can find the full unofficial final election results for Lyon County here on emporiagazette.com.
