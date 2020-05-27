USD 253 Assistant Superintendent Kelly Bolin provided Emporia Public Schools Board of Education members with the most current Emporia High School graduation plan during a brief online meeting Wednesday evening.
The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. June 7 as a vehicle-based processional at the high school.
“We will have keynote speakers … giving their speeches and then we expect that to conclude in the 1:30 p.m. range,” Bolin said. “Then, we’ll start a car processional ... in an organized manner so that we don’t overflow the roads. We will have graduates come into the high school parking lot and [cars] will be checked at the [EHS front] entrance to make sure that that car has a graduate in.”
Bolin said a major aspect of the ceremony would be helping parents, guardians and other family members have an opportunity to capture photos of their graduates.
“[Cars] will then move forward in the procession until they get in front of the ‘stage’ — which will be the wheelchair ramp up in front of the high school. The graduate will get out of the car and go up the ramp, a parent guardian or whoever else is in the car … gets out of the car and they can take all the photos they want of their graduate going up the ramp … where they will see [EHS Principal Dathan Fischer], get their name called, and pick up their diploma case.”
Physical copies of the document, Bolin said, are also going to be made readily available for graduates to pick up after they walk.
“After they finish the photos, they’ll get in their car...go down towards the old tennis courts area, pick up their actual diploma ... and then they will exit the school parking lot and be officially graduated at that point,” she said.
In addition to Spartan graduates, Bolin said that Flint Hills Learning Center graduates will also have the opportunity to take part in the ceremony if they please.
Addressing possible concerns about the safety of the event, Bolin said that a committee of EHS staff, administrators, parents and seniors have been collaborating to ensure the event not only honors graduates, but ensures their health moving forward.
To that end, Bolin said an additional planning meeting would be held Monday to address any additional concerns from those thinking about attending.
“We’re excited to have the event,” Bolin said, “We really can’t thank Dathan enough for all of his organization, the maps he’s drawn and the multiple meetings he’s had with police and sheriffs to make sure we’re in compliance with them and the health department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.