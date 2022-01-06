Emporia firefighters were called into the cold and snow Thursday, when fire broke out at a duplex.
Crews were called to 314 West Street at 11:11 a.m. First reports indicated fire and smoke were coming from an attic.
Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said later the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured.
No specific damage amount was announced, but Fuller said the duplex may be a total loss. Realtor.com indicates the building is 102 years old.
