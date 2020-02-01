EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• Emporia State University alumna and English instructor Lindsey Bartlett for the release of her poetry book, “Vacant Childhood,” published by Kellogg Press.
• Emporia High School junior Christina Noble-Speedie and senior Chloe Jackson, who will perform with the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Choirs on Feb. 29 in Wichita.
• Jacob Ortega for being named 2020 Student of the Year with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Mid-America Chapter. Ortega is raising funds in memory of his cousin, Addie, who died after a long fight with cancer in 2018.
• Newman Regional Health staff for preparing for the unlikely appearance of coronavirus in the area.
• Mary Ann Blaufuss for being the first to pick up her Passport to EmporiYUM! this week.
• Panda Express for submitting formal plans for a new restaurant in Emporia and, in the process, fixing up an area left neglected for nearly seven years.
• LeRoy’s Neosho Lodge No. 27 for raising more than $84,000 for the Southern Coffey County Honor Flights Program during its 2019 raffle fundraiser.
• Flint Hills Community Health Center staff and administrators for working hard on a turnaround plan that results in ending the fiscal year in the black for the first time ever.
• ESU President Allison Garrett for being elected vice chair of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council during the NCAA’s annual meeting last week.
• The Chase County girls and Lyndon boys basketball teams for taking Flint Hills Shootout championships.
Ryann Brooks
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.