With the recent expansion of a drive-thru community COVID-19 testing site through the end of January — and growing concerns over wait times for getting test results — local health agencies are hoping to educate the community on how to best assess their testing options.
The Gazette spoke to representatives from both Flint Hills Community Health Center and Newman Regional Health to discuss when WellHealth’s drive-up testing, located at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, is a good option, and when they should seek guidance from their primary care provider.
“We just want to make sure people are using testing correctly, and are able to get the results when they need it,” said Justin Ogleby, marketing manager for the Flint Hills Community Health Center. “If somebody is symptomatic and thinks they might have COVID, they should get tested here at Flint Hills Community Health Center or through Newman Regional Health, or talk to their primary care provider about getting tested and going through us.”
In most cases, tests coming through FHCHC and Newman are coming back within two days or less. If those individuals are positive, Ogleby said local officials can make sure they are properly isolating and start contact tracing.
“The drive-thru testing at the fairgrounds is really for more of the asymptomatic people who are just looking to be screen,” Ogleby said. “If they are symptomatic, they should not go there.”
McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development and marketing for Newman Regional Health, agreed. After months of having the same processes and procedures for testing within the Lyon County community, she believes there was some confusion when WellHealth’s temporary testing option came into play last month. The site was originally intended to be “fairly temporary” leading up to the holidays, giving people an option to screen themselves for COVID-19 before safely visiting family.
“All of a sudden we now had a third testing site pop up within the community and they are providing testing that is open and available for anyone within the community,” Cinelli said.
WellHealth has said individuals could expect testing results within 48-96 hours from their test dates, however multiple complaints have come through The Emporia Gazette office in recent weeks stating issues with finding out results and extended wait times. WellHealth has not responded to numerous requests for an interview to discuss these concerns.
However, because of these issues, both FHCHC and Newman Regional Health have stressed that symptomatic individuals should not seek out WellHealth’s drive-thru testing option.
Ogleby said there was also a concern about symptomatic individuals receiving education about remaining in isolation until they have received their test results. If someone gets tested and does not isolate before finding out they are positive for COVID, the risk is that they have spread the virus to those around them.
“That’s just creating more spread and increased spread that we’re really ultimately trying to prevent, and have been trying to prevent this entire time,” Ogleby said. “What people have to realize is, that test is just a snapshot in time at the moment that they took the test.”
“WellHealth coming into our community and providing this increased testing is a temporary thing,” Cinelli added. “It was originally set up to provide screening testing and for the holidays … and it has since been extended through the month of January. So now is the time where we really feel like we need to provide this education, and once it’s done and we no longer have them at the fair grounds, people need to understand that those original processes are still in place and should be followed.”
Ogleby stressed the importance of continuing to follow public health guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing, even after receiving a negative test.
If you are experiencing symptoms and need to schedule a test, you can call your primary care provider for a referral for testing through either Newman Regional Health or FHCHC.
You can also go through Newman Regional Health’s Express Care if you don’t have a primary care provider or its after hours, or if you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, you can head over to the emergency department.
To schedule an appointment with the health center, call the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.