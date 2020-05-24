Camp Wood YMCA in Elmdale has canceled camp for the 2020 summer.
This is the 105th summer for Camp Wood, and times have never looked more different for the camp.
Camp is normally split into four sessions that span throughout the summer. Camp Wood’s initial response to the pandemic was to close Sessions I and II, as the state’s plan to reopen originally only affected these sessions. Session II is typically the fullest section at over 200 campers, while the other sessions average about 170 campers.
“We were originally hoping that we would be able to run with our regular camp sessions,” CEO BJ Murray said.
The decision to cancel all of the sessions took into consideration the state’s recommendation that Phase 3 of reopening would not open until June 1, originally. The camp was going to start its training a week after the mark of Phase 3, and the first session would start two weeks after that. That would have cut off Sessions I and II, originally scheduled June 7-20.
Since the original timeline was slowed down and much uncertainty still lies ahead, Murray, the Camp Wood board of directors and the staff decided it was safest to cancel for the whole summer.
“For the sense of families and the sense of our staff … to be able to provide the type of experience that we want to be able to provide, we felt … that it was probably the wisest decision that we cancel all summer camp traditional sessions,” he said.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Murray said. “It’s pretty crushing to know that we won’t be serving kids in our regular capacity for the summer.”
Camp Wood’s mission is “to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
Though Murray and the board created a healthy and safe plan for reopening amid a pandemic, including a revised operations manual, the health and reputational risks were not worth it.
“We felt like that would take away from the experience that we want to provide,” he said.
Camp Wood wants campers to have positive impressions and memories of camp, and the necessary restrictions would compromise the camper experience.
“It wouldn’t be the typical summer camp,” Murray said. “We believe that we could still make it fun and still do a lot of really wonderful and great things, but we also think that we need some more time to kind of figure out what that’s going to look like.”
Murray does not want campers to have a sour taste about camp, whether it would be their first or their tenth time, and the fear of the social aspect not being what it traditionally is, especially as the future of the pandemic remains unclear, is not what the camp wanted for the summer.
“We didn’t want to add in to the unknownness of things or to be a guinea pig to figure it out,” Murray said. “We want to make sure that we’re providing really great experiences for kids.”
Camp Wood staff has been hosting virtual camp activities, including virtual campfires and virtual worship gatherings, and the camp plans to continue doing more virtual events. Additionally, Murray mentioned the desire to make “camp in a box” to send to families to bring Camp Wood into their home virtually and physically. The details for that project are still getting worked out.
The Camp Wood experience hinges on the three Bs--be you, be adventurous, belong. These can be cultivated at home by practicing kindness and patience, being mindful and keeping faith first.
“While they’re at home, we want that [Camp Wood] spirit to still stay with kids,” Murray said. “During this time especially, when we say ‘be you,’ that also really goes to ‘I’m third’ principles. You put your faith, or values or God first, others second and yourself third. Being you is really living out your core values of those things and being first in living those out.”
Being adventurous is a matter of perspective.
“There are still ways to have adventures,” Murray said. “How do you picture this so that it is an adventure? It’s an obstacle on that hero’s journey that we have an opportunity to have the adventure of ‘how do we move the world forward,’ and ‘how do we make it better than it was before?’ Maybe that new normal is better than the old normal was, and maybe we just didn’t realize it.”
One of the ways Murray shifts his perspective on the subject is to consider “social distancing” as “physical distancing” instead. Murray prefers the term “physical distance” because “we can still be social,” he said. “We can still love and care for one another. We can still be friendly with one another. It’s just a physical distance we need to put between ourselves.”
As far as the third B--belong--goes, Murray said he wants campers to miss camp and to also know that a lot of people are missing them.
“Our whole culture is missing our campers,” he said. “It’s a sad thing to have a quiet camp. I love having my windows open this time of year and hearing kids singing songs as they’re walking by to go to our campfires and things like that.”
While the traditional camp activities and programs are on halt, some family programming will be offered.
“We do have a number of family cabins that are here on site,” Murray said. “We can have a handful--five to seven families, potentially--here at a time that can … choose the nights they want to come.”
The cost for a family of four to stay for two nights is equivalent to the cost of one camper for one week--$660. The cabin space, meals and programming are included in the experience.
Unlike the traditional community gathering for meals, the cabin refrigerators are instead stocked with food, and families can cook in the cabins’ kitchenettes. Some of the food includes a pan of lasagne, cinnamon rolls and sandwiches.
“We’ll have camp activities that are open for you to do as a family,” Murray said. “If we have four families here at one time, those four families don’t necessarily interact with each other ever whatsoever, and we can schedule their activities around each other.”
“To be able to come out as a family experience for two nights or more … I think will be a really nice getaway for families, and I think it can be really impactful for us,” Murray said.
This may impact programming long-term and change the way the camp approaches weekend family programming. This approach for the summer will allow Camp Wood to use its on-site staff for all of the activities, instead of hiring the full summer staff.
The staff members are all wearing multiple hats as they take care of the grounds and the programming. The camp did receive the Payment Protection Loan, which has supported its staff. A few staff members have also retired during this time, and they are not currently rehiring for those positions, yet.
Camp Wood is financially stable in a way that will keep the camp open in the years to come.
“We have been very fortunate and had a huge blessing from a number of donors and from our board to make some very good financial decisions over the past years,” Murray said. “We’re still feeling the pain, certainly as everybody else is, and what we’re going to feel is deep, but not so deep that we’re going to have to close our doors forever.”
Families who have already paid the deposit for camp have different options for what they would like to do with that money. Previously, the deposit was nonrefundable, but one option is to have it fully refunded. Families can also apply the money toward a family program or the summer of 2021 programs. Another option is to donate what they have paid. So far, about half of the families who have paid a deposit rolled the funds over to a future program, 10-15 percent have donated the deposit, about 30 percent have asked for a refund, and others have done a combination of reallocation.
“With unemployment going up, we completely understand, and we want to make sure that camp is by no means a burden to anybody at this point,” Murray said.
“We are well-loved by a lot of people that have made sure that camp will be here,” he said. “God willing, we will still be here 105 years from now. It’s through the love of those people that they have for camp that has been able to keep us going and keep us strong.”
Campers can still be involved by staying connected with Camp Wood on its website and social media pages. The best way campers can stay involved is by living out the Camp Wood spirit.
“That Camp Wood spirit is really a spirit that lives within them, that doesn’t go away based on any sort of virus,” Murray said. “No virus can take away that from us. No virus can keep us from loving one another. It can’t keep us from calling a friend. It can’t keep us from singing songs. It can’t keep us from any of that.”
For more information on the family camp experience or other Camp Wood updates, please visit the camp’s website at campwood.org, call 620-273-8641 or email ymca@campwood.org.
