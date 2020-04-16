Faculty, staff and students of Emporia State University were invited to participate in an online Zoom discussion Wednesday afternoon surrounding the intersections of loss, leadership and perseverance in trying times.
Hosted by Assistant Director for Student Involvement Mary Shivley and Director of the Center for Economic Education Rob Catlett, discussion opened as each participant received an opportunity to voice their overall feelings about the last few weeks. The concerns were wide-ranging to say the least, with numerous aspects of “loss” brought to the forefront.
“In our group, loss of routine came up quite a bit,” said Jennifer Denton, vice president of stewardship and administration. “There’s also a loss of variety. It can get a bit 'samey' just being home with your laptop all day.”
“My group talked about the loss of plans we have made,” said Julie Cayton, director of the TRiO Talent Search and Upward Bound. “We’ve made all these plans for our students for the spring and summer, and all of a sudden, those are all gone. It’s not only a loss with us not being able to do them, but we’re feeling empathy for our students, as well, and the loss of their schooling.”
“From a student perspective, it’s kind of been about the loss of opportunity,” senior Victoria Goetzinger added. “My summer might not look the same, graduation won’t look the same as a first-generation student and the possibility of grad school looks different for me now. It’s not only a loss of opportunity, but a loss of closure, in a sense.”
After participants had shared a bit of the personal impact of COVID-19 on their lives, Shivley and Catlett encouraged the groups to then think of the loss others outside of their personal sphere could be experiencing, as well. A couple of the most commonly-mentioned demographics were international students — some of which could be forced to move back to their home countries or be stuck away from their families for an extended period of time — and student-athletes experiencing the “loss” of their hard work, some missing out on their final competitions in collegiate sports.
“Sometimes it is really hard for us to understand the walls someone else has built,” Shivley said. “And a lot of times, the wall is built upon bricks of loss. For me personally, I know I can often refuse to see what someone else’s loss is, because in my mind, my own loss is so much more important and so much greater because I feel it. You can’t always see how someone else is dealing with something, even if it’s someone you know well.”
“For instance, one of my students might not have an issue if she stays in the US, but if she goes back home, the US embassy is closed,” Catlett added, referencing the sometimes hidden struggles of those around us. “So, she won’t be able to renew her visa and she won’t be able to come back in the fall. Her parents really want her to continue her education, but as soon as she goes back, she won’t be able to return here.”
Moving forward, Shivley and Catlett are hoping to host additional talks surrounding leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will also be hosted on ZOOM. Links to accessible meetings will be posted on The Gazette Facebook page, as community involvement is appreciated.
“I think lots of times when we’re in difficult situations, it’s easy to turn inward and focus on yourself,” said Associate Provost and Honors College Dean Gary Wyatt in reflecting on the talk as a whole. “This time is about forcing yourself to think from another’s point of view and thinking about not just how you can make things better for yourself, but all the people around you.”
