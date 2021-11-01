Special to The Gazette
MADISON — The Madison Lions Club will hold its annual fish from at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Sauder Community Center.
The menu includes fried fish, mountain oysters, chicken, slaw, french fries, ham and beans and corn bread.
At the Madison Lions Club meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, Madison High School principal Tammy Baird updated the club on the ongoing activities of the school. A check in the amount of $1,000 was presented to the NCSA (Navigating Student Centered Achievement) Fund for students to take online classes through Butler Community College, Flint Hills Area Technical School or work study programs through shadowing or apprenticeship programs.
Brooke Gaines of the Madison PaceSetters 4-H Club presented the club with a Livestock Buyer ribbon in recognition of a contribution from the club. Members reportedly enjoyed cookies she made.
