Rita Kathryn McFadden, Jefferson City, formerly of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away at her home on April 10, 2023, at the age of 68.
Rita was born September 23, 1954, at Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Charles William Krueger, Sr. and Rita Mary Kuhlmann. She had seven siblings. In her youth, she lived and attended schools in Olpe, Kansas.
While attending Emporia State University in Emporia in 1974, she became acquainted with her future husband, Michael T. McFadden. They were married on August 27, 1976, and remained married for nearly 47 years. Rita worked most of her life for K-Mart, later Sears Holdings Corporation. Mike worked for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks until 2008, then for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Following changes in the location of their employment, Rita and Mike lived in Olathe, then Lawrence, Kansas. Rita and Mike adopted two newborn sons, Nathaniel Thomas, 1992, and Owen Michael, 1995, raising both boys on their rural property southwest of Lawrence. The sons attended Lawrence schools. Rita retired from Sears Holdings in January of 2015, when Mike was transferred to Jefferson City, Missouri with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He then retired in December 2017. Their retirement years were rich in traveling, enjoying their family, pets, and their common interest in many hobbies.
Survivors include her husband, Mike, and youngest son, Owen, of Jefferson City, son, Nate and wife Caitlin of Lawrence, Kansas. She was predeceased by her parents; twin brothers, Ron and Don, brothers, Jim and Bill. Other surviving siblings include brothers, Larry (Pat) of Bentley, Kansas, Carl (Lori) of Olpe, Kansas, and sister, Beth (Eric) of Kansas City, Missouri. She is also survived by ten nieces and nephews.
Rita was a kind, wonderful woman, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Services are pending in Lawrence, Kansas. Burial will occur
at Clinton Cemetery in Douglas County.
