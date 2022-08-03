Excitement. E-X-C-I-T-E-M-E-N-T. Excitement is being felt at the Emporia Arts Council. The Emporia Community theatre group, WEACT (We are Emporia Arts Council Theatre), is celebrating the opening of its first community musical: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Putnam County follows a rag-tag group of middle school students plus one elementary student as they attempt to stamp their ticket to the National Spelling Bee in Washington DC. From one student with a rare mucus membrane disorder to another student that can speak six languages — the musical is guaranteed pandemonium.
WEACT’s inaugural musical director, Alaska Turner, is excited to bring back musical theatre to the community.
“It has been many years since the last community musical in Emporia," Turner said. "When deciding what show to produce, Putnam County became an immediate favorite. It’s a hilarious show that has a lot of heart and a small cast.”
Tonya Starr, who plays the leader of the Spelling Bee (Rona Lisa Peretti), said that improv was an exciting challenge for her in this show.
“Rona has the majority of improvised lines in the show which has been very different from previous roles I have played," Starr said. "It is really fun knowing that an audience member could come to each performance and see something new each time.”
Orion Turner, who plays lovable goofball Leaf Coneybear, said this has been a great experience for him. Orion, a recent graduate of Emporia High School, will be attending Oklahoma City University this fall.
“I am really glad to end my theatre career in Emporia with this show," he said. "I really connect to Leaf on a personal level, he is very similar to me.”
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday - Saturday in the Emporia Arts Center’s Davis Theatre at 815 Commercial St.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for a suggested donation of $7 for youth and $10 for adults. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.