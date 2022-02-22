The man accused of murdering Jesus Avila in rural Lyon County accepted trial as an adult Tuesday.
Samuel Garcia, 22, waived his right to be tried as a juvenile during a Lyon County District Court video hearing.
Garcia was 17 when prosecutors say he shot Avila in September 2017, then left him to die in a burning car.
He appeared at the hearing from a Larned state prison, where he's currently serving time for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and criminal threat in a different case.
Judge Merlin Wheeler listed seven more counts Garcia now faces: premeditated first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson, interference with a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor theft.
But an assistant county attorney said her office may file a new complaint by the end of the week with additional charges.
Garcia cracked a smile a couple of times before the hearing, but not once it started. When Wheeler asked if Garcia was threatened at all to waive his right to juvenile trial, he answered, “Never.”
“He is a fairly sophisticated and mature young man, as far as making his choices,” Wheeler said, based on Garcia's answers to his questions.
Wheeler listed eight reasons why he believes Garcia should be tried as an adult. Among them, he described Avila's death as “an execution-style killing,” and noted the felonies already on Garcia's record.
Wheeler set a tentative preliminary hearing date for Garcia of Monday, April 4. But attorneys on both sides noted they might be busy with jury trials on that date.
Wheeler noted Garcia presently is eligible for early release from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility in November 2023.
But Kansas Department of Corrections records show Garcia has been written up 39 times since entering prison in May 2018. The most recent citation was for battery in mid-January.
Garcia is one of several young men that Emporia Police arrested last summer in the killing of Avila. Here is where the other cases stand:
- Alan Alanis will have a hearing Thursday, March 3 similar to what Garcia faced Tuesday. He currently is charged as a juvenile.
- Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde is scheduled for a motion hearing on the same day. He is charged with murder and could stand trial in May.
- Armando Nunez awaits a motion hearing Friday, April 1. He no longer is charged with murder, but is accused of aggravated robbery.
- Jovan Pecina also awaits trial. No new court date is shown on the court's current docket.
