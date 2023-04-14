Travelers will soon see a new name along the Kansas Turnpike.
Oklahoma City-based Love's, a popular convenience store and travel stop chain, has announced several new locations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
Love's Travel Stops has acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company. Five current EZ GO locations along the Kansas Turnpike are "expected to be branded Love's in the next 12 months," according to a news release.
Those Kansas Turnpike locations are in Lawrence, Topeka, Matfield Green, Towanda and Belle Plaine.
This is the first time Love's footprint will include locations on a turnpike in areas of high demand, the release said.
"We are excited to add locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska," said Shane Wharton, President of Love's. "The opportunity to expand into serving commercial and casual customers on the two state turnpikes supports our strategic priority of pursuing adjacent acquisition opportunities."
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Eleven convenience stores will be located in Oklahoma and Nebraska with six travel stops along Oklahoma turnpikes, the release said.
The new stores will add about 400 employees to the existing 38,000 employee workforce. Love's was founded in 1964 and is a family owned company that operates more than 600 stores in 42 states.
Love's joins other well known brands coming to Kansas Turnpike. Subway, Dairy Queen, McDonald's and Taco John's will serve in Towanda, Matfield Green, Topeka and Emporia.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
