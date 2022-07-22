The Emporia Gazette
One person was shot early Friday in southeast Emporia. There’s no word of any arrests.
An Emporia Police Department statement says the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Drive, near East Street and Kansas Avenue.
“Several shots were fired and one person was injured,” Captain Ray Mattas wrote.
The victim was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment. The wounds are not considered serious.
No names are being released, as the investigation is continuing.
People with information about the shooting are asked to call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or use the P3 Tips Lyon County Crime Stoppers app.
