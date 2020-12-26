John E. Henderson of Abilene died Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was 64.
He was in the United States Marine Corp and managed Van Diest Supply Company.
Military Graveside Services will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Timber Creek Cemetery near Wakefield, Kansas. Danner Funeral Home has the arrangements.
