Gloria Ann Hastings (Grant), 73, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria was born December 24, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Georganna (Kienholz) Grant. Gloria graduated from Moline High School in 1967. She then continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia Kansas State Teachers College in 1970. After college, she began her storied teaching career at the two room Rinker School just north of Emporia. She taught all students in the 1st-3rd grades. She then spent 31 years teaching 3rd grade, with one year teaching Kindergarten, at Village Elementary School in Emporia. She later took her education further, earning the degree of Master of Science, specializing in counseling, in 1975 from the Emporia Kansas State College. Throughout her teaching career, Gloria touched the lives of countless young people in the Emporia community.
Gloria was a very active member of Emporia’s First United Methodist Church, where she attended for 53 years. She was also a member of the Emporia Retired Teachers Association and the Newman Hospital Auxiliary. She loved watching college basketball, and was always an avid supporter of ESU athletics. Gloria loved traveling with her husband and family, having many grand adventures throughout her lifetime. One of her favorite things to do was to attend her children and grandchildren’s activities, taking the opportunity to attend every one of their games, plays, or concerts of which she was able. She was always her children and grandchildren’s biggest cheer-leader and supporter. Gloria was known by all who knew her as a woman who gave unconditional and judgement free love and support to those around her. Gloria was known by many as a true and faithful friend. She has instilled these values in her family, who will always hold them dear.
On June 7, 1969 Gloria married her highschool sweetheart, Paul Hastings, in Valley Center, Kansas. They had met in their Sophomore year at Clearwater High School. Paul and Gloria, through their faith and love for each other, created a deep partnership that lasted throughout their 53 years of marriage.
Gloria’s husband Paul survives of the home. Other survivors include Gloria’s beloved children: daughter, Stacee Hendrickson and husband Eric of Wichita, Kansas; son, Matthew Grant Hastings of San Francisco, California; and daughter, Lindsee Jo Hastings and husband Eric Paul of Emporia. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Sarah Hendrickson, Phoebe Hendrickson, Silas Hendrickson and William Paul; as well as her brother, Ernie Grant and wife Judy of Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Interment will be 4:00 P.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Hand-In-Hand Hospice or the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.