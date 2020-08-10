Dawson Soyez, a 2020 graduate of Olpe High School, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Central Christian College. He is first OHS and USD 252 Southern Lyon County District student to get a baseball scholarship this year.
Soyez signs with Central Christian College
- The Emporia Gazette
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former ESU football player files suit in accidental shooting
- Mask Up
- Bosiljevac waives pretrial, has multiple charges amended
- Making Waves
- Law enforcement investigating unattended death
- Sheriff's office releases details on early morning accident
- Now that's a rodeo
- City official recommends broader mask mandate to county commissioners
- City of Emporia mask ordinance now in effect
- City of Emporia to discuss mask mandate today
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mask Up (28)
- Local retailers, grocers implement mandatory masking policies this week (18)
- Only Yardbirds Destroy History (15)
- Following the bailout money (15)
- City of Emporia to discuss mask mandate today (14)
- City official recommends broader mask mandate to county commissioners (13)
- Accountability needed (13)
- Time to have some conversations (11)
- Former ESU football player files suit in accidental shooting (9)
- Report: Chase County jailer tested positive last week, prompting mandatory testing at facility (9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.