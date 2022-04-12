A Lyon County judge is considering a motion to dismiss charges against a suspect in the Jesus Avila murder case.
Court records obtained Monday indicate an attorney for Armando Nunez, 21, made the request during a hearing Friday, April 1. Court administrator Ruth Wheeler indicated it was a lengthy hearing.
Judge W. Lee Fowler took the motion by Vincent Rivera under advisement for review. But Fowler agreed to modify Nunez's $250,000 cash bond, so he no longer has to wear a GPS monitor at all times.
Fowler also imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on Nunez “on all days in which the Defendant is not at work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” a summary of the hearing said.
Fowler may rule on the dismissal motion at a hearing Thursday, April 28. Nunez is scheduled for a separate "final pretrial" hearing the previous day.
Nunez was one of several young men arrested last summer in the killing of Avila on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.
But murder charges against Nunez have been dropped. The most serious count against him now is aggravated robbery. for allegedly taking items from the trunk of a car where Avila's body was found.
Nunez is tentatively scheduled for trial Monday, May 2. But his case is a backup. It will begin only if something delays the murder trial of Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde on that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.