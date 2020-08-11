Lyon County youth showed off their skills during the 4-H Rodeo at the Lyon County Fair, Tuesday evening. The event, held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, gives 4-Hers in three age categories — 7-9, 10-13 and 14-19 — the chance to show off their showmanship, athleticism and control during a number of events.
The events are chute doggin, steer riding, team roping, heeling, barrel racing, intermediate breakaway roping, senior breakaway roping, goat flanking, goat tying, ribbon roping and pole pending.
The audience was limited to parents and participants this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
