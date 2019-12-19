Coats at Embrace Church
Those needing coats in the chilly weather can go to Embrace Church, 7 E. 4th Ave., between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. today and Friday. Coats are available for free to those who need them.
NRH Auxiliary Toy Drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary will be accepting $5 donations for its pediatric stuffed animal toy drive throughout the month of December. The donations can be made at the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe, located just inside the east lobby at Entrance F.
This $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
South Fork Band at the VFW
The VFW Post No. 1980 welcomes a repeat performance of the South Fork Band with guest Marilyn Pierce, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person and all are welcome to attend.
Come out and enjoy an evening of music and dancing and support the VFW.
Winter Farmers Market
The last Winter Farmers Market of the year is 10 a.m. Saturday at Waters True Value, 2727 US-50.
Shop for late season produce, honey, cider, farm fresh meat and eggs, baked goods, handmade items, crafts and more. Lyon County Extension staff will provide a SNAP cooking demo with samples of a quick and nutritious recipe featuring local ingredients.
Blood drives
The Emporia Arts Council’s Winter Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Friday at the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St. Please visit www.redcrossblood.org/ and find EAC’s drive to sign up for a time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome. For questions or assistance signing up to donate, please email Kaila Mock at kmock@emporiaksarts.org.
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Cornhole and chili
Harry & Lloyd’s 2nd Annual Indoor Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off starts 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in downtown Americus.
This will benefit the North Lyon County Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items along with clean or new coats, gloves, socks, etc. will be accepted through Jan. 11 at the restaurant. Fill the Harry & Lloyd’s Bus with donations from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations will be picked up if needed.
Participate in one or both events, payouts to winners. For more information, call 620-443-5066.
