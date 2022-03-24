Karol “Jon” Wilhite, 86, of Overbrook, KS, passed away March 19, 2022 at his home. Jon was born on May 19, 1935 in Emporia, KS, the son of Karol A. Wilhite and Ruby (Loomis) Wilhite. Jon grew up in Emporia graduating from Emporia High School with the class of 1953. In 1957 he graduated from Emporia State University and then graduated from the Madison, Wisconsin School of Banking.
From May of 1953 until 1961 Jon served his country proudly in the United States Army Reserves as a member of the 622nd Transportation Company, Emporia, KS, and 400th Signal Company, Topeka, KS.
On August 10, 1958 Jon was united in marriage to Wanda Schmidt in Emporia, KS. They celebrated sixty-three years of marriage this past year.
Jon worked for thirty-two years as a banker at the Kansas State Bank, Overbrook, KS, working his way up to Vice President of the bank.
Jon was actively involved in the Overbrook community all of his adult life. He was a member of the Ridgeway Masonic Lodge for sixty-two years; a member of the Scottish Rite for fifty-years earning his 33rd degree; member of the Arab Shrine, Topeka for fifty years; member of the Overbrook United Methodist Church; a sixty-one year and three month member of the Overbrook Rotary Club, serving in 1975-1976 as District Governor. Jon also led a rotary group study team to Australia in 1968 and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Jon never met a stranger. He could instantly envelop a stranger in a conversation as if they were long lost friends and make them feel as if he had known them for years. He was always a jokester and had his own unique “Jonisms” as the family referred to them. He loved his antique cars and working on his rental properties. He was especially fond of painting. Jon was also a talented singer and a member of the men’s Choir group Sons of the King, performing at several area churches and rescue missions over the years. He was devoted to his community, his country, but especially to his family and loving wife.
Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Karol and Ruby Wilhite; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Barbara Wilhite; sister-in-law, Kathy Wilhite; and son-in-law, Lance Freeman.
Jon is survived by wife, Wanda Wilhite, of the home; daughter, Terri Current and her husband, Curtis, Auburn, KS; son, Steven Wilhite, Overland Park, KS; daughter, Julie McMurphy and her husband, Dallas, Breaux Bridge, LA; six grandchildren, Erin Ward and her husband, James, Ryan Current and his wife, Grace, Caleb Current and his wife, Tatum, Colby Current, Emily Freeman, Levi Freeman; three great grandchildren, Bailey, Isaac, Addison; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Overbrook, KS. The family will greet friends for a visitation at the church Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church sent in c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
