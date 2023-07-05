Mary Jane Edmiston, 78, of Auburn, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023.
She was born March 6, 1945, in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Mable (Killion) Edmiston. She graduated from Americus High School in 1963.
Mary was employed by Southwest Bell, then by USD 437.
Survivors include her brother, Richard Edmiston of Auburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Anna Mae; and her brothers, Don, Howard, Bob, and Gene Edmiston.
Mary enjoyed genealogy, antiques, gardening and going to the casino.
Mary was cremated. A service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Americus Cemetery in Americus, Kansas.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
