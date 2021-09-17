Lyon County’s death toll moved slightly as public health officials added one pending death to its end-of-the-week COVID-19 report, Friday afternoon.
The update included 28 new positives and 20 recoveries which bumped the county’s active cases up to 94. Overall, 4,963 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,781 recoveries and 88 confirmed deaths.
Out of 94 active cases, 20 are considered to be breakthrough at this time. Ten of those patients received Janssen, seven received Moderna and three received Pfizer.
There are six Lyon County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19, however that number isn’t the full picture according to Newman Regional Health.
Bed shortages continued at Newman Regional Health between Sept. 1-14, with the hospital seeing a daily average of 23 hospitalized patients and leaving just two available beds for new cases.
Those 23 hospitalizations account for both COVID and non-COVID patients, and include 21 non-ICU beds and two ICU beds.
The hospital has reported eight COVID-19 positives per day, with three of those positives coming through Express Care, two being seen in the emergency room, two patients being inpatient and one patient in the ICU.
Of the 28 hospitalized COVID-19 patients seen at the hospital between July 1 - Sept. 7, 96.2% of patients — 25 — were unvaccinated. One vaccinated patient required hospitalization.
The average wait time for a transfer to another facility was 2 hours 22 minutes, with the shortest transfer time being 23 minutes and the longest transfer taking two days, 12 hours and 20 minutes.
According to the Associated Press, some overwhelmed hospitals have started canceling some surgeries and pushing off cancer treatments due to the number of COVID-19 patients.
