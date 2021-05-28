A number of fundraisers have been organized for a local man battling an extremely rare form of cancer.
Tucker Lee, 24, of Emporia was diagnosed with NUT carcinoma — a rare and very aggressive form of cancer that can form anywhere in the body, but often in the head, neck or lungs — in April after suffering what he believed to be mild cold symptoms. Lee’s cancer was detected in his lungs.
“He got sick, probably in mid-February, and thought he had cold or sinus infections and it made him cough a lot,” said Janis Meyer, a partner with Wright CPA Group where Lee works as an accountant. “He was in so much pain that he ended up in the hospital ER one night.”
Meyer said that Lee had been coughing so hard that he had broken two ribs and punctured a lung. It was during a CT-scan that masses in his lungs were discovered.
“They transferred him to KU Med within probably 48 hours,” she said. “They had to put a tube in his lungs to drain all of the fluid from his lungs.”
Lee spent several weeks in the hospital and started chemotherapy. Then, last week, Meyer said he was readmitted to KU Med after struggling to keep food and fluids down.
“They are hoping to get him into a clinical trial because this type of cancer is very rare,” Meyer said.
According to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass., the exact incidence rate of NUT carcinoma is unknown but only about 20 new cases are diagnosed a year.
There is no known cause as to why the “NUT fusion oncogene” forms and it does not appear to be linked to environmental exposures such as infections or contacts with chemicals or toxins. It is not hereditary.
It seems to be a random and unprovoked event.
The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute runs clinical trials on treatments and Lee is scheduled to travel to Boston on June 7.
Meyer said Wright CPA Group, hoping to offset costs for Lee and his fiance Briahna Beckman, opened a fund at ESB Financial for donations.
Donations can be made to the Tucker Lee Medical Benefit Fund at any ESB Financial location to help the couple with medical and travel costs.
“A lot of people started calling and saying, ‘What can we do? How can we help?’” Meyer said. “Food is not what he needs, presents is not what he needs; he needs money for everything he’s been through. Just a couple of days in KU Med I’m sure was probably thousands and thousands of dollars, and now he’s back at KU Med. People have been generous and have just been dropping by the bank and saying, ‘Just drop this in Tucker’s fund.’”
Other ways to help
There are also some other fundraising events planned throughout the community.
The Lyon County Fair Board is holding a drive-thru biscuits and gravy fundraiser for Lee from 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 US-50.
Shelbys’ Sassy Designs, 1115 Commercial St., is taking preorders for T-shirts for Lee through 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at https://shelbyssassydesigns.square.site/product/tucker-lee-fundraiser/485.
The Trukin’ for Tucker Virtual 5K will be held from June 19 - 27 with 100% of the $20 registration going to Lee and his family. Register online at www.emporiarec.org or email trukinfortucker@yahoo.com for a print form. This is an ERC Super Series event.
The NUT Buster Challenge bike-a-thon will take place on Strava through the month of June, with participants collecting pledges-per-mile ridden throughout the month. Join the challenge by searching for the “The NUT (Carcinoma) Busters” group on the Strava app.
There is also a GoFundMe set up at https://gofund.me/61135cab.
Meyer said she’s hoping all of these fundraising options help to take some of the financial strain off of the young couple during an already difficult time.
“That’s our skill — we’re money people,” she said. “We’re just trying to get them through this as best as we can.”
