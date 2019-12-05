Special to The Gazette
Central Care Cancer Center announced Tuesday the retirement of Radiation Oncologist Dr. Jorge Wong.
After almost 20 years, Wong’s last day serving patients will be Jan. 3, 2020.
“It has been an honor to serve and be a part of this wonderful community,” Wong said. “I’m grateful to have been a part of this hard-working and dedicated team for so long. I will miss the daily interaction with patients and staff, but look forward to spending more time with my family.”
Wong received his medical degree from Universidad Nacional de San Marcos. He completed an internship and residency in radiation oncology at the University of Michigan. He then completed a head and neck fellowship at Tufts University. He has experience at the Proton Facility at MIT – Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and clinical experience in hyper fractionation and intraoperative irradiation at Massachusetts General Hospital. Wong has held academic appointments at the University of Texas Medical Branch and at the Baylor College of Medicine.
“I have known Dr. Wong for over 40 years,” Central Care Cancer Center President Claudia Perez-Tamayo said. “He was my first resident at the University of Michigan. I was thrilled to have him join me at the Halstead Hospital in 1993. We’ve been peers and friends, and I will certainly miss our collaboration, however, I can appreciate the wonderful plans with his family that he has shared with me.”
Wong has been a member of the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group, the Sedgwick Osteopathic Association, the Harvey County Medical Society, the Sedgwick Medical Society and the Kansas Radiological Society.
“His guidance and encouragement has helped me, co-workers and numerous patients,” Radiation Oncology Manager Justin Branine said. “Emporia has been fortunate to have his expertise to rely on over the years. It will be hard to imagine our workplace without him. He will be missed, but I know retirement will bring him and his family joy.”
To commemorate Wong’s distinguished career, an open house retirement reception will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Central Care Cancer Center in Emporia. The public is invited to attend.
