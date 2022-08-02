Dennis “Denny” J. Harrington, of Emporia, entered into rest Friday, July 29, 2022 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. He was 87.
Denny was born December 26, 1934 in Wheaton, Kansas to Joseph Frederick and Vivian Louise (Adams) Harrington. He retired from the Kansas Department of Transportation after 35 years.
Denny is survived by his wife, Vera Harrington of the home; daughters, Denise (John) Britton of Waverly, KS and Danna (Jeff) Schelling of Siloam Springs, AR; sisters, Arlyss Alexander of Clay Center, KS and Glenda (Tim) Brunkow of Greeley, CO; grandchildren: Jordan (Luke) Buxton and their children, Kinley, Hollis, and Steele; Jesse (Stefani) Britton and their daughter, Sawyer Leigh; Cali (Daniel) Page; and Alyx (Chase) Whitcomb and their daughter, Parker Jean. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Freda Chabira; and brother, Ron Harrington.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Charter Funerals. The celebration of life will be officiated by Reverend Josh Johnson at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Charter Funerals with burial to follow at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Osage Nursing Center. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
