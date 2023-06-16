The Emporia Gazette
The Dynamic Discs Open is in full swing this weekend, with pros hitting the course at the Emporia Community Club at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Competition concludes Sunday with a 7:30 p.m. tee time at ECC.
Holyn Handley, Ella Hansen and Kristin Tattar were the top three women after the first round of competition Friday. On the men’s side, Ezra Robinson, Alden Harris and Chris Dickerson were leading before competition concluded for the day.
You can follow standings online at https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/65289.
