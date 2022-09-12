Melva Lee James Engers of Desert Hot Springs, CA

passed away on August 13, 2022 at the age of 99.

A native of Cedar Point, KS, moving to Riverside,

CA in 1957. She graduated from Kansas State

Teachers College where she was president of Alpha

Sigma Tau sorority, Xi Phi leadership fraternity, and

the Panhellenic, ruling body of Greek organization.

She earned a Master’s Degree from the University of

Redlands, CA.

Beloved wife of the late Joe R. Engers. Dear mother

of Jay R. Engers, Scott J. Engers, Jon W. Engers and

Steven L Engers. Loving Grandmother of 7 and Great

Grandmother of 3. Twin sister of the late Elva Lee

Wayman of Emporia, KS.

She was a retired high school teacher for Rubidoux

High School in Jurupa Valley, CA and a docent at

the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert,

CA. She was an avid backpacker, Nordic skier, golfer,

horseshoe competitor, and a keen card and board

game player. Melva Lee enjoyed reading, writing,

birding, motor homing, and spending time with

family and friends.

A private celebration will be held at Prairie Grove

Cemetery near Cottonwood Falls.

