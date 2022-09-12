Melva Lee James Engers of Desert Hot Springs, CA
passed away on August 13, 2022 at the age of 99.
A native of Cedar Point, KS, moving to Riverside,
CA in 1957. She graduated from Kansas State
Teachers College where she was president of Alpha
Sigma Tau sorority, Xi Phi leadership fraternity, and
the Panhellenic, ruling body of Greek organization.
She earned a Master’s Degree from the University of
Redlands, CA.
Beloved wife of the late Joe R. Engers. Dear mother
of Jay R. Engers, Scott J. Engers, Jon W. Engers and
Steven L Engers. Loving Grandmother of 7 and Great
Grandmother of 3. Twin sister of the late Elva Lee
Wayman of Emporia, KS.
She was a retired high school teacher for Rubidoux
High School in Jurupa Valley, CA and a docent at
the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert,
CA. She was an avid backpacker, Nordic skier, golfer,
horseshoe competitor, and a keen card and board
game player. Melva Lee enjoyed reading, writing,
birding, motor homing, and spending time with
family and friends.
A private celebration will be held at Prairie Grove
Cemetery near Cottonwood Falls.
