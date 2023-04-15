Review by Terri Summey
The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre by Natasha Lester. Forever (Hachette Book Group), 2022. 978-1-5387-0693-0. $28
“With a name like Alix St. Pierre, she’s destined to rule the world. And rule she will. …from atop her throne of silk she’ll smile. And the whole world will be silenced – and then fall in love with her.”
As Dior’s publicist, Alix St. Pierre’s name is on everyone’s lips in the fashion world. A success at making the new fashion house a name in the fashion world, Alix is haunted by secrets that still give her nightmares. Orphaned at age 13, Alix St. Pierre was the child of French immigrant tailors who worked in the film industry in Hollywood. After her parents’ tragic death, Alix lived off the largesse of others especially her best friend, Lillie van de Meer, daughter of a Hollywood studio owner. Growing up in the glamour of Hollywood and then in a posh finishing school in Switzerland, Alix feels like she never quite belongs in the world of high society. So, at the age of 18, Alix heads to France to begin her adult life on her own in 1937. There she meets Carmel Snow, editor of Harper’s Bazaar, and charms her way into a position with the magazine thus beginning her career in the fashion industry interrupted only by World War II.
Once the United States enters World War II, Alix is called upon to do other jobs. Because of her language skills, she is recruited to be part of the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), a top-secret agency devoted to wartime espionage. With her school experiences in Switzerland, Alix is sent to Bern with Dulles. Once there, she works to defeat the Germans in Italy by helping the Italian. Near the end of the war, Alix is part of a failed operation sending nine men to their death, including her fiancé. Unable to forgive herself, Alix lives with the guilt and the damage to her self-confidence.
After the war, Alix returns to Paris to begin a position as publicist to the new fashion house of Monsieur Christian Dior. Thrusting her back into the world of glamour and high society, the position forces Alix into the limelight. With all the attention, she soon comes to realize that she has a target on her from her past with several individuals out to cause her harm especially one that she fears the most and sees in her dreams, La Voce. Determined to take her life back, Alix decides to become the hunter instead of the hunted. Will she be successful in finding justice and a sense of personal peace? Or will Alix succumb and lose herself forever?
Written by New York Times bestselling author, Natasha Lester, The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre is the story of a brave woman who is willing to confront and overcome her past. Like many of Lester’s works, this work is based on the fashion world of Paris during the time before, during, and after World War II. This is a story of determination and resilience, but it is also a story of the importance of friends and the impact they have on our lives. I highly recommend this book and look forward to reading more of Lester’s works. For more on this Australian author, check out https://natashalester.com.au/ or watch Books & Bubbles: A conversation with Natasha Lester, https://youtu.be/J45CVUB0gws.
