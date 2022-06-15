Mikel Steven Steadman, 63, died from complications of Covid while he slept on December 10, 2021, in Chase County, KS. He was born November 26, 1958, in Emporia, KS to Harold Edward and Shirley Sue (Dick) Steadman.
Mike graduated from Chase County High School and attended Emporia VoTech. He married Michelle Tanner and raised and loved children, Misty, Jennifer, and Brandon as his own.
Mike is survived by his parents of Cottonwood Falls, KS; sister, Patricia (Denise), Lake Lotawana, MO; brother, Ken (Mary), nieces and nephew, Rachel, Michael, and Hannah, El Dorado, KS; aunt, Bun (Bernice) Odle, aunts, Pat and Connie Dick; children, grandchildren, numerous cousins, and extended family of the Schroers. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Tim; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In his younger years Mike worked at the Strong City truck stop, Dieker’s gas stations and weekends with his dad during high school. Later, he built and owned Steadman LLC, Soil Conservation business with his parents. Proud to be a local 101 union member, Mike drove to KC weekly, retiring as a heavy equipment mechanic, from Reno-Apac Construction.
Although retired, he continued to work alongside his dad Harold and mom Shirley, seeing them both daily.
Prior to his death he was a devoted eldest son and an extraordinary and selfless main caregiver to his parents. He was a “rock” to his friends and family. Mike was known as being particular and repaired and constructed items that were built to last. Our beloved Son, Brother, Dad, and grand “Papa Mike “ enjoyed a hard day’s work, but what he welcomed most was stopping what he was doing to help others.
“Celebration of Mike” Memorial Service will be 3 PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home (620.273.6311) Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Contributions may be made to : “FHTC Foundation” and mailed to Flint Hills Technical College Foundation c/o Mike Steadman Endowed / Memorial Scholarship Fund, 3301 W 18th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.
