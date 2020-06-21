Families looking to beat the heat headed over to the splash pad at Peter Pan Park over the weekend.
The splash pad, which was installed last year, was one of Emporia’s most popular attractions for area children but with the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in widespread cancelations and closings it was unknown whether the splash pad would open this year.
Emporia City Commissioners allowed the splash pad to reopen June 13, after some repairs and maintenance work was completed at the site.
Amber Burr, of Arkansas City, said she made the trip to Emporia Saturday for a family gathering. Her daughter’s family lives in Topeka and Emporia was about halfway for the two to meet.
“There’s 10 of us altogether,” Burr said, watching her daughter and granddaughter play in the water. “This is closer for her than us, but we don’t mind traveling more her way. We figured a two-hour car ride and then a lunch just to get back in the car wasn’t a good idea, so we planned a little play time.”
Burr said the family also enjoyed some time together at Bruff’s Bar & Grill, and planned to do some shopping downtown as well.
While the pandemic has not affect them a whole lot — Burr said both she and her husband are classified as essential workers — they family has taken the opportunity to support as many small businesses as possible from here on out.
“We like to look around in other towns and find the odds and ends,” she said.
Nicole Emley, of Wichita, said she was visiting the area with daughters Avangeline, 11, and Bridget, 8, because her father lives in Lebo.
“When we came up here two weekends ago, I was really surprised that everything was still closed,” she said. “It was weird. I thought the splash pad would be open two weeks before it was, so the kids were kind of bummed out.”
Emley said that even with that initial disappointment, her daughters have been enjoying their summer so far and spending as much time as possible on their grandpa’s pontoon boat at Melvern Lake.
“We go out to Melvern Lake a lot,” she said. “He bought a boat so the kids can go out and go watertubing and stuff.”
“Yesterday we didn’t go watertubing, though,” Bridget added.
The splash pad currently operates between noon - 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.
