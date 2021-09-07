Donna Whalen, 75, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Donna was born November 21, 1945 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of George and Mary (Fiene) Wolf. She worked 30 years as a clerk for the Pawnee County Treasurer’s office, retiring in 2010. Donna was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia and was very active in the church. She was a past 4-H Leader, Sunday school teacher, member of the hospital auxiliary, United Methodist Women, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the humane society.
On February 1, 1969 Donna married Ernest Whalen in Osage City, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Kelli Butler of Emporia, and sister, Ann Gile of Sarasota, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Mary Lou Wolf and Virginia Shaw.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 2:30 P.M. Monday, September 13, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Pastor Ron Harris will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Cesko Czechoslovak Cemetery in Caldwell, Kansas at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the H. Dale Buck Animal Welfare Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
