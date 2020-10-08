Eleven new positives and seven recoveries were reported, Thursday afternoon, in Lyon County Public Health's latest COVID-19 data report. This brings the number of active cases up to 59.
The numbers bring the county to 1,126 total cases since March, including 1,030 recoveries and 36 deaths. There are four death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people remain hospitalized.
There is one ongoing cluster related to colleges and universities, with four active cases. There are 63 total cases overall.
The state Department of Health and Environment reported another 1,244 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases from Monday to Wednesday to bring the pandemic total to 63,952.
Meanwhile, the health department in Shawnee County, which includes Topeka, announced Thursday that it was adding 26 coronavirus-related deaths to its count as the result of a review of records. That brings the total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic began to 60. Statewide, there had been 723 deaths as of Wednesday.
(1) comment
Given our infection rate and the scale of our medical providers and facilities, we should be overall ok as long as nobody does anything stupid, like beating up a minority person in the street to exemplify America's greatness. Something like that would make Trump and his Covid-infected mask-defying staff helicopter in to honor the offender, and that would upset our case count and infection rate significantly. There is much we can to to improve our stats, like lock restaurant owners, coaches and athletic directors up to keep them from encouraging unsafe behaviors on impressionable young minds. Lock them up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.