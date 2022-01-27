As hospitals across the state and the country continue to be overrun, Newman Regional Health is not immune and its employees are feeling it.
Lyon County Public Health officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga told the Lyon County Commission during its Thursday morning action session that staff at the hospital and in the health department are “getting very weary.”
Just between Sunday and Tuesday, she said, eight people had died at NRH. Not all of those deaths were related to COVID-19, but some of them were. In the past three weeks, there have been more than 20 deaths at the hospital, which is nearly an average of one death per day.
That has had a wearing effect on hospital staff
“Even at the beginning of the pandemic, pre-vaccine days, I don’t remember us having this number of deaths in such a short period of time,” she said. “Seeing all of that death, it takes – apart from the physical burden – a mental health component to that for the health caregivers, the nurses, the nursing aides, the respective therapists, the doctors, everyone involved in that care. There’s a huge mental health piece, burnout.”
Lyon County Public Health administrator Renee Hively said that the vast majority – 80% – of hospitalized individuals are still unvaccinated and Oyenuga said that vaccinated individuals who do have to be hospitalized tend to already be seriously immunocompromised.
Commissioner Scott Briggs wanted to know how the commission could help support NRH.
“If people won’t get vaccinated, maybe the alternative is to spend some tax dollars to make sure the health community is prepared and give them a break,” he said. “Is there any way we can help you?”
Oyenuga said she would discuss the question with her colleagues at the hospital but acknowledged that the issue is complex and the fact that there’s a nursing shortage is a significant contributor.
“Where are we going to get a set of fresh hands from?” she said. “That’s the truth. The pool has really been depleted. Even in the travel nurse or the contract nurse pools, they’re also getting burnt out.”
She said that many people are having to wait in the emergency room for 24-30 hours before being transferred to a hospital room. The goal is for them to wait no longer than three or four hours.
“The ER is not meant for that length of stay,” she said.
Hively said that COVID-19 is never going to go away, but right now the community needs to come together to bring it down to a manageable level.
“We have to remember that if we are going to get through his pandemic, we need to have all hands on deck,” she said. “And that means everybody in our community needs to play their part in this.”
In other business, the commission also:
Approved a bid for reinforcing steel for the bridge replacement project 18-30 from M6 Concrete Accessories in the amount of $9,922.
Approved a quote from Mountain Graphics for vehicle wraps for the LCAT fleet in the amount of $9,301.
Early treatment is needed. Senate Bill 381, thankful for those taking a stand and not allowing the standard of care to be do nothing.
Unfortunately Republicans have some sort of minimum death rate that must be reached before they are allowed to care.
