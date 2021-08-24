Emporia Legion Riders send-off
The Wall That Heals, a traveling 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., will be in Marysville at noon Aug. 26 - Aug. 29. Emporia American Legion Riders will lead a ride to Marysville on Saturday, Aug. 28 to visit the wall. Riders will be departing the American Legion Parking Lot at 8:30 a.m. Cars and the public are welcome. For more information, visit The Wall That Heals - Marysville, Kansas or the Emporia KS American Legion Riders Post 5 on Facebook.
Ice cream social
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Rd 175, invites the community to its Back To School Ice Cream Social at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Peter Pan Park splash pad. All ages are welcome. Bring your appetite, swim suit, friends and join in on the fun.
Blood Drive
Emporia Nazarene Church will host a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 inside the Potterbeath Gym, 2931 W. 24th Ave. Appointment times are still available. Go online to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your life-saving appointment today.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Pack the Post at the American Legion
Come out to “Pack the Post” night at the American Legion from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. They will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and beverages will be available in the lounge. At 6:30 p.m. they will have a “whole post” meeting with the Legion, Auxiliary, SAL and Riders. Normal “breakout” meetings will begin at 7 p.m.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is seeking more volunteers for its Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar at the hospital. Proceeds go toward local health care scholarships.
Contact Deborah Storrer, volunteer coordinator, for more information: 620-343-6800 ext. 22525 or dstorrer@newmanrh.org.
Widowed Person Service to meet
The Widowed Person Service will meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at IHOP and 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Sam’s Southern Eatery. WPS runs through Outreach Volunteers and is dedicated to serving the widowed in the community. There are no membership dues and nothing to buy; this is a supportive group for fellow widows and widowers.
The group understands that it is uncomfortable to go to dinner alone. The gathering provides you a safe venue to enjoy a dinner out with friends who have also experienced the loss of a loved one.
Widowed persons are encouraged and welcome to join the evening gathering with us.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Ruff and Ready at Red Rocks
On Saturday, August 28, Red Rocks State Historic Site will host a collaborative event with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. “Ruff & Ready @ Red Rocks” will feature an informative program at 10 a.m. and pets may be adopted at Red Rocks from 10 a.m. to noon. A Doggie Kissing Booth and a Kitty Pool will be two of the attractions.
Author Jerilynn Henrikson will also be on site to autograph copies of her book “Teddy, The Ghost Dog of Red Rocks.”
The programs are free and open to the public. Donations in support of the site are always appreciated. Those wishing to attend the program are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for social distancing. Red Rocks is the legendary home of the William Allen White family.
Penny Supper canceled
Hartford UMC’s September Penny Supper has been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check again for decisions on October’s meal.
Latin Legends Old Timers Games
The Inaugural Latin Legends Old Timers Games is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Santa Fe Park, West Street and South Avenue.
The event features Gene Chavez and his train museum, Rod Martinez of California signing his books, and two new inductees into Emporia’s Hall of Fame. The Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will sell homemade food and provide entertainment. Bring your canopies.
