“Nine Liars” by Maureen Johnson, Katherine Tegen Books, 2022, $19.99.
Senior year at Ellingham Academy for Stevie Bell isn’t going well. Her boyfriend, David, is studying in London. Her friends are obsessed with college applications. With the cold case of the century solved, Stevie is adrift. There is nothing to distract her from the questions pinging around her brain—questions about college, love, and life in general.
Relief comes when David invites Stevie and her friends to join him for study abroad, and his new friend Izzy introduces her to a double-murder cold case. In 1995, nine friends from Cambridge University went to a country house and played a drunken game of hide-and-seek. Two were found in the woodshed the next day, murdered with an ax.
The case was assumed to be a burglary gone wrong, but one of the remaining seven saw something she can’t explain. This was no break-in. Someone’s lying about what happened in the woodshed.
Seven suspects. Two murders. One killer still playing a deadly game.
Maureen Johnson continues her fantastic young adult detective series Truly Devious with the fifth book, Nine Liars. First, if you haven’t read the first four books, I highly recommend them. I’ve seen detective books for younger children (Nancy Drew, the Hardy Boys) and for adults (Agatha Christie, Donna Leon), but there seems to be somewhat of a void of compelling whodunnits for teens. Driven, anxious Stevie Bell is determined to solve mysteries and become a real detective. She bargained for murders, puzzles, and clues. Relationships and politics? A little unexpected.
In this latest installment, Stevie and company go to England for a class trip. There is no intention to solve anything! Yet mysteries have a way of finding Stevie no matter what, and she can’t resist them. I thought that a double murder set in 1990s England was a very interesting plot, although I had trouble keeping track of all the players (as you may have guessed, there are nine). I love the subtle clues that Johnson sprinkles throughout that all come together in the end. And the cliffhanger? Also great.
I recommend this book for anyone who wants a refreshing mystery.
