The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unattended death that occurred south of Emporia last week.
Around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Lyon County Deputies responded to the report of an unattended death in the 1300 block of Road E, about 9 miles south of Emporia.
A male occupant of the vehicle was driving on the Kansas Turnpike and exited the flood gates onto Road E, according to a written release from Deputy Jacob Welsh.
The occupant exited the vehicle and then passed away.
Forensic Medical of Kansas City, who serves as the Lyon County Coroner, also responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.