Lyon County sent out an update regarding local facilities and departmental operations and accessibility Thursday afternoon.
"Lyon County government is committed to helping slow the spread of COVID 19," read the statement. "We take public health and the health of all our employees very seriously, and we want to pass along things that we are doing. Each department is doing business slightly different. Some departments will be working with minimal staff on-site while some staff will be working off-site."
• Effective March 20, 2020 – the Lyon County Courthouse and Annex will be closed to the public.
• LCAT is requesting potential riders to not board public transportation or go to the LCAT office if they have traveled to California, Colorado, New York, Oklahoma or Washington State, if they have traveled on a cruise ship or internationally, have been exposed to people with COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.
LCAT will be suspending regional services for the time being. Locally, LCAT will be running two route buses and two demands only and removing overflow vehicle from service. Its operating hours are also being reduced for the time being, which will now be 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
Along with these reductions, LCAT will also be reducing the number of dispatchers staffed in office. County trips will still be offered, which are the trips outside of the Emporia city limits but within Lyon County.
• Lyon County and Chase County District Court will be continuing all jury trials scheduled up to June 1, 2020. Numerous dockets suspended. No marriage ceremonies until further notice. No tours, meetings or events allowed or scheduled at either courthouse until further notice.
The clerk’s office will be answering phone calls from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. We will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch break. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office at 341-3283.
• Lyon County Extension Office is closed to the public. Extension-related events canceled or postponed through April 4 including club meetings, shows, activities, Extension Master Gardeners and Walk Kansas kickoff. Keep It a Safe Summer has been canceled.
• Lyon County Highway Department the office closed to the public. Residents can call 620-340-8220 to relay road concerns or ask questions.
• Lyon County Sheriff's Office the lobby and detention center closed to the public. Work release suspended. Ride-alongs suspended. Residents are asked to call 620-341-3205 (9-1-1 in emergencies) to report a crime and, if possible, meet the deputy outside of your residence.
All exterior providers to the Lyon County Detention Center, including clergy, mental health providers, etc. will not be allowed inside the detention center. Offender registrations will be conducted over the phone at 620-341-3206. Burn permits can be issued through deputies if you call dispatch.
• The Fifth Judicial District Court Trustee dockets for April 6, April 27 and May 18, 2020 have been continued. Persons whose cases were scheduled for the above-noted dates will receive notice by US Mail as to the new court dates. 620-341-3234 Court_trustee1@lyoncounty.org
• The Lyon County Appraiser’s Office is encouraging all informal property appeals be conducted over the phone or by appointment only. The deadline to file for an appeal was March 30, and the deadline to file oil and gas renditions was April 1. Any correspondence with the appraiser’s office should be done electronically or over the phone.
• Noxious Weeds/Hazardous Waste office is closed to the public. For questions, call Noxious Weed 620-340-6366/ Hazardous Waste 620-340-6365. Appointments will only be scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• County Clerk services will be provided via email, phone or appointment. Email: lyclerk@lyoncounty.org or Call 620-341-3243 with questions or appointment.
• County Treasurer and Motor Vehicle renewals will need to take place online: https://ikan.ks.gov, through the mail or at our drop box located at the courthouse south entrance off Commercial Street under the canopy. These renewals will be processed and mailed back the day they are received. Second half taxes can be PAID ONLINE: www.kansas.gov/propertytax.
You will need your statement number and taxpayer ID (you MUST leave one zero out of the ID as only 8 digits are allowed.); by mail or by phone 620-341-3255. Online tax payments are for current tax payments ONLY! For any past due tax payments, please contact the Lyon County Treasurer’s Office at 620-341-3255 for the correct amount to be paid.
Due to the stay-at-home order for Lyon County the Treasurer's office will no longer be taking appointments for title work. Renewals in the mail, online and left in the courthouse drop box will be processed and mailed daily. The department will be working with a limited number of staff; therefore, will be answering telephones and emails from 8 a.m. - noon.
Governor Kelly did issue an executive order allowing for a 60-day extension of vehicle registrations and title work from the day the State of Emergency is lifted.
• Register of Deeds will continue doing business by email, phone or by appointment. Please call 620-341-3240 or email wweiss@lyoncounty.org for assistance. The department encourages all businesses to submit recordings electronically.
• County Attorney will be available via telephone, and if it is determined that you have issues that cannot be resolved over the phone, it will be happy to schedule an appointment for you to meet with staff. Phone: 620-341-3263 or fax 620-341-3442. Diversion Personnel 620-341-3309. Victim/Witness Personnel 620-341-3319 or 620-340-8264.
• Human Resources: Lyon County employment questions? Please contact Human Resources by calling 620-341- 3252, or emailing jhuffman@lyoncounty.org How to turn in your Lyon County Application? Applications can be mailed to the Lyon County Courthouse Attn: Human Resources, 430 Commercial Street, Emporia, KS 66801, faxed to 341-3363 or emailed to jhuffman@lyoncounty.org
• Zoning and Floodplain Management: 620-341-3471-Office/sseeley@lyoncounty.org / www.lyoncounty.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/LyCoPlanningZoningFPM/
• Fairgrounds: The Bowyer Community Building and the Anderson Building on the fairgrounds are closed until further notice. Any future reservations will be taken as soon as the buildings are opened. Contact: Dan Williams, Controller 620-341-3259 or email: dwilliams@lyoncounty.org
• Community Corrections: For anyone (not on probation) needing to contact Community Corrections, contact Steve Willis, Director, 620-341-3380, swillis@lyoncounty.org All probationers have been instructed to contact their probation officer.
• Court Services: Anyone currently on probation and reporting to Court Services will continue to contact their officer at the number they have previously been provided.
• Information Technology office will be staffed both remotely and on site from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email ithelp@lyoncounty.org for any issues.
